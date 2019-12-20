Global  

Timothee Chalamet Uses 'Call Me By Your Name' Peach Scene to Joke About Trump's Impeachment

Just Jared Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Timothee Chalamet‘s latest Instagram post might make you blush! After news broke of the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Trump, the 23-year-old actor reacted with a meme of a scene from his 2017 Oscar-nominated movie Call Me By Your Name. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Timothee Chalamet The meme show’s a [...]
Credit: Vanity Fair - Published < > Embed
News video: Saoirse Ronan, Timothée Chalamet, Laura Dern & Greta Gerwig Break Down a Scene from 'Little Women'

Saoirse Ronan, Timothée Chalamet, Laura Dern & Greta Gerwig Break Down a Scene from 'Little Women' 13:38

 On the episode of 'Notes on a Scene,' stars of 'Little Women' Saoirse Ronan, Timothée Chalamet, Laura Dern, and director Greta Gerwig break down the scene where all of the March women are introduced to the Laurence family. With strong emphasis placed on subtle detail, Gerwig compares the complexity...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Timothee Chalamet 'felt like a fraud' at dinner with Kanye West [Video]Timothee Chalamet 'felt like a fraud' at dinner with Kanye West

'Little Women' actor Timothee Chalamet admitted he felt like "a fraud" - and had to text his friends for support - during a surreal dinner with Kanye West.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:19Published

Timothee Chalamet to make London stage debut [Video]Timothee Chalamet to make London stage debut

Timothee Chalamet is to make his London stage debut at the famous Old Vic theatre.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published

