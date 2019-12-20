Global  

Royal Family's Christmas Day Meal Has Included a 'Corgi' Menu!

Just Jared Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
The Royal Family makes sure to take good care of all of its Christmas Day guests – including the four-legged ones! Darren McGrady, one of Queen Elizabeth II’s former chefs, opened up about the family’s holiday meal traditions at Sandringham (the queen’s palace in Norfolk, England) in a recent interview with Yahoo Style UK. Darren [...]
News video: How Do The Royal Family Spend Christmas?

How Do The Royal Family Spend Christmas? 02:20

 The Royal Family is all about tradition, and the way they spend Christmas is no exception. Year after year, the royals return to Sandringham House to spend the holiday season. It’s where the young Princess Elizabeth spent much of her childhood, and it’s a place she’s always associated...

Seven outfits, no presents and scones - What the Royal Family does on Christmas Day

Seven outfits, no presents and scones - What the Royal Family does on Christmas DayThe traditions followed by the royal family at Christmas are a little different from many households in the UK.
Wales Online Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldE! OnlineWorldNewsJust Jared

Prince Philip, 98, discharged from hospital on day 5 to join Queen, royal family for Christmas

Buckingham Palace said Prince Philip, the 98-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, left to join the rest of the royal family for Christmas.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldE! OnlineJust Jared

