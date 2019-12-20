Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Kangana's sister Rangoli slams a magazine

IndiaTimes Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Kangana Ranaut also managed to grab a spot in the list, being placed at 70th spot, but it looks like the list has not gone down well with the diva's sister Rangoli Chandel. Taking to social media, she slammed the international magazine for their top celebrity list and even challenged them to prove one celebrity income.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

kavya12pandey

KAVYA 🇮🇳 RT @republic: Kangana Ranaut ranked on Celebrity 100 List, Rangoli Chandel says 'She pays more tax' https://t.co/1oTPnamZ3C 18 hours ago

Lollywood_Life

Lollywood Life Forbes says Kangana Ranaut earned an estimated Rs 17.5 cr in 2019, Rangoli Chandel says ‘she pays more tax’ than th… https://t.co/CFucT4Hom7 18 hours ago

republic

Republic Kangana Ranaut ranked on Celebrity 100 List, Rangoli Chandel says 'She pays more tax' https://t.co/1oTPnamZ3C 18 hours ago

bombaytimes

BombayTimes "Kangana pays more tax than her entire income mentioned in the poll." Tweeted by Rangoli! https://t.co/NgX40174Pb 19 hours ago

tupakinews_

Tupaki Kangana's Sister Slams "Gullyboy" As A Copy Film! Read More>>https://t.co/KvIu0rCIyy #gullyboy #RangoliChandel… https://t.co/vg5esf4dYz 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.