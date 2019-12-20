Florence Pugh Talks Wrestling Saoirse Ronan & Meeting Meryl Streep

Friday, 20 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Florence Pugh strikes a stunning pose in her new cover shoot for ES Magazine, available now! Here’s what the 23-year-old Little Women actress had to share with the mag: On the first time she met Meryl Streep on the set of Little Women: “She was already on set, kind of in character, and I came [...] 👓 View full article

