Henry Cavill in 'The Witcher' - Here's Why He Begged for the Role

Just Jared Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Henry Cavill‘s new Netflix series The Witcher is out now and this is a role that he’s so proud to have received! The 36-year-old actor revealed that he begged for the part of lead character Geralt of Rivia right after he learned the book series/video game was going to be turned into a TV show. [...]
News video: Henry Cavill slept in 'The Witcher' armour to get into character

Henry Cavill slept in 'The Witcher' armour to get into character 00:49

 Henry Cavill slept in his costume for the Netflix adaptation fantasy series 'The Witcher' to help make his character's look more authentic, revealing that he found it difficult to part with the clothes he wears as the titular character.

