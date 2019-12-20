Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Movie Review: Ruler

IndiaTimes Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
A non-existent plot, poor characterisation and amateurish filmmaking ensures this film is a big miss
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Digital Spy - Published < > Embed
News video: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Movie Review // The Skywalker Saga comes to an epic conclusion

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Movie Review // The Skywalker Saga comes to an epic conclusion 04:42

 Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Movie Review // The Skywalker Saga comes to an epic conclusion

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AngelTaraks

Taraks Angel RT @MovieBoxoffice5: #Ruler Review 3/5 👉Balayya Acting 👌 👉Songs& Dance Bgm Good 👉Dialougs & Fights To Good Overall ga Good movie 👌 https… 1 minute ago

tollywoodtickt

Tollywood Ticket #Ruler Movie Genuine Public Talk | Balakrishna | Ruler Movie Review |Rul... https://t.co/0Xjs9EaUnT via @YouTube 12 minutes ago

rectvinfo

rectvinfo Ruler Movie Fans Celebrations At Imax I Ruler review I Balakrishna https://t.co/gQvfS9CiGg #RulerMovieFans… https://t.co/0UuH87p3tF 15 minutes ago

rectvinfo

rectvinfo Revathi Akka Review For Prathi Roju Pandage I Ruler Movie Review Watch Video>>>https://t.co/c76aVSbUeu #Ruler… https://t.co/lO5rPHlE0J 18 minutes ago

Rajkamal0069

Rajkamal #NandamuriBalakrishna Starrer #Ruler #Rulermovie Review https://t.co/riTr0LVX1G https://t.co/PI4i9ZFZsW 18 minutes ago

Telugu_Reporter

Telugu Reporter® Balakrishna's Ruler Movie Review: #Ruler #RulerStormBegins https://t.co/Mf9zz0vV6Q 29 minutes ago

NamasteCinema

Namaste Entertainment Balakrishna Ruler Movie Genuine Review and Rating #NBK-Namaste Telugu https://t.co/zML6IKrhEc via @YouTube #Ruler… https://t.co/cQwcLttoIH 32 minutes ago

TeluguBulletin

TeluguBulletin.com #Donga ( #thambi ) Movie Review: failed to steal the audience hearts #Thambi #ThambiFromToday #thambiReview… https://t.co/0tCbDJb1K7 39 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.