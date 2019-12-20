Exhaustive New Karen Dalton Box Set Incoming

Friday, 20 December 2019 ( 16 hours ago )

It's led by a version of 'God Bless The Child'...



Greenwich Village folk icon *Karen Dalton* is to be the subject of an exhaustive new box set.



The singer was lauded by the likes of Bob Dylan, with Nick Cave citing her work - intense, poignant, visceral - as a tremendous influence.



Scattered across numerous albums and different labels, a new box set aims to bring her work together in one place.



The Karen Dalton Archives Box Set lands in March, and will feature 3x Clear Vinyl LPs, 3 x CDs, and a download card.



That's not all, though, with fans able to expect



- The 1962 live album 'Cotton Eyed Joe' and the 1963 home recordings album 'Green Rocky Road', on CD and for the first time on Vinyl



- Unreleased outtakes from the home recordings with guest musicians, on a download card



- A 56-page 12” book with the testimonies of friends and her own archives of music, photos, words



- A guitar tabs Karen Dalton T-Shirt



Out in March, the new Karen Dalton box set is led by this supernaturally intense version of 'God Bless The Child'.



Tune in now.



