Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Listen: Mattiel - 'Merry Christmas (I Don't Want to Fight Tonight)'

Clash Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Listen: Mattiel - 'Merry Christmas (I Don't Want to Fight Tonight)'It's a cover of the Ramones festive classic...

*Mattiel* has shared the full video for her cover of the Ramones' festive classic 'Merry Christmas (I Don't Want to Fight Tonight)'.

The Atlanta songwriter has bowled her way through 2019, releasing her album 'Satis Factory' to widespread acclaim.

Ending the year on a high, Mattiel has shared a fun-as-hell Ramones cover, throwing in some glockenspiel for good measure.

It's a raucous take on 'Merry Christmas (I Don't Want to Fight Tonight)' and it spins the Ramones three chord thrash in a fresh direction.

Ramping up the energy, it comes bedecked with an Advent themed video, too.

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ClashMagazine

CLASH LISTEN: @MattielBrown has covered a raucous Ramones festive anthem and we are very much here for it - check out her… https://t.co/mylBzDG1Mu 58 minutes ago

PIASbelgium

[PIAS] Belgium RT @MattielBrown: 🎄 𝒮𝑒𝒶𝓈𝑜𝓃’𝓈 𝒢𝓇𝑒𝑒𝓉𝒾𝓃𝑔𝓈 🎄 from everyone at Mattiel®︎ Worldwide 🌐 We come bearing a gift. Listen & download our cover of “Mer… 1 day ago

MalindaAnnHill

Malinda Ann Hill Listen to Merry Christmas (I Don't Want To Fight Tonight) by Mattiel cc: ⁦@LeahCville⁩ https://t.co/9bGLXfDOiE 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.