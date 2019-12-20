Listen: Mattiel - 'Merry Christmas (I Don't Want to Fight Tonight)' Friday, 20 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

It's a cover of the Ramones festive classic...



*Mattiel* has shared the full video for her cover of the Ramones' festive classic 'Merry Christmas (I Don't Want to Fight Tonight)'.



The Atlanta songwriter has bowled her way through 2019, releasing her album 'Satis Factory' to widespread acclaim.



Ending the year on a high, Mattiel has shared a fun-as-hell Ramones cover, throwing in some glockenspiel for good measure.



It's a raucous take on 'Merry Christmas (I Don't Want to Fight Tonight)' and it spins the Ramones three chord thrash in a fresh direction.



Ramping up the energy, it comes bedecked with an Advent themed video, too.



Tune in now.



