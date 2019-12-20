Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Remembering Brittany Murphy's Life and Career in Pictures 10 Years After Her Death

E! Online Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Brittany Murphy was the tragically young age of 32 when she died suddenly 10 years ago. Her life had taken some surprising turns in the years since she first caught most moviegoers'...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: I Avoided Mirrors.. Until I Lost 160lbs | BRAND NEW ME

I Avoided Mirrors.. Until I Lost 160lbs | BRAND NEW ME 04:50

 At 16 YEARS OLD Thomas was approaching 400lbs and was so repulsed by his appearance he wouldn’t even look at his reflection in the mirror. Thomas told Barcroft TV: “I never looked in the mirror, never looked at photos, I just have no memory of who I was or what I look liked for 16 years of my...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

brionsphases

Janis RT @enews: Remembering Brittany Murphy's Life and Career in Pictures 10 Years After Her Death https://t.co/kqDv8ZBFpK 15 seconds ago

SergSeth

SGT. Seth Remembering Brittany Murphy's Best Roles https://t.co/5exPbIJgEb via @enews 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.