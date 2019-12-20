Global  

In 'Uncut Gems,' LI's Wayne Diamond really sparkles

Newsday Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Oceanside-raised Wayne Diamond is ready for his close-up as a man who helps a young woman ferry cash to Mohegan Sun in the crime drama "Uncut Gems."
