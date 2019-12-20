Gucci Mane Drops New Christmas Album 'East Atlanta Santa 3'

Friday, 20 December 2019 ( 4 hours ago )

*Gucci Mane* loves Christmas.



The rapper has released plenty of festive projects in the past, ranging from full Christmas albums to sought after *merch drops.*



A few hours ago Gucci began teasing a new album, and - true to his word - a full festive LP has dropped into the stockings of your local streaming service.



'East Atlanta Santa 3' is out now, a 16 track affair that features Rich The Kid, Quavo, Asian Doll, and more.



Tune in now.



