Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Gucci Mane Drops New Christmas Album 'East Atlanta Santa 3'

Clash Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Check it out now...

*Gucci Mane* loves Christmas.

The rapper has released plenty of festive projects in the past, ranging from full Christmas albums to sought after *merch drops.*

A few hours ago Gucci began teasing a new album, and - true to his word - a full festive LP has dropped into the stockings of your local streaming service.

'East Atlanta Santa 3' is out now, a 16 track affair that features Rich The Kid, Quavo, Asian Doll, and more.

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.