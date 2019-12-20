FKA twigs to Play Bilbao BBK Live 2020 Friday, 20 December 2019 ( 5 hours ago )

It takes place next summer...



*FKA twigs* will perform at *Bilbao BBK Live* next summer.



The Spanish mountain top festival returns in 2020, with Compton rap icon Kendrick Lamar leading the charge.



Pet Shop Boys, The Killers, and Caribou have been confirmed, with a new wave of announcements being led by FKA twigs.



The Mercury nominated artist returned in 2019 with a phenomenal new record, and her set will undoubtedly be a highlight.



Elsewhere, wonderful American artist Perfume Genius will play Bilbao BBK Live, with Bomba Estéreo being added to the bill.



Tickets are on sale now.



Bilbao BBK Live 2020 runs between July 9th - 11th.



Photo Credit: *Matthew Stone*



