Camille Schrier Wiki: Facts About the Biochemist Crowned Miss America 2020

Earn The Necklace Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Camille Schrier is the new Miss America 2020! The Miss Virginia title-holder edged out 50 other competitors to be crowned on December 19. She’s had many eyes on her since putting on a scientific experiment à la Bill Nye the Science Guy for a talent showcase and proving science is fun! Her goal is to […]

The post Camille Schrier Wiki: Facts About the Biochemist Crowned Miss America 2020 appeared first on Earn The Necklace.
