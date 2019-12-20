Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Pierce Brosnan praises Donald Trump on economic improvements, but not climate policy

FOXNews.com Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Although he’s not completely sold on Donald Trump, actor Pierce Brosnan is giving the president some credit when it comes to advances in America’s economy. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

'Tis The Season? Trump Slams Christian Magazine [Video]'Tis The Season? Trump Slams Christian Magazine

US President Donald Trump on Friday blasted evangelical Christian magazine 'Christianity Today.' The conservative publication was founded by the late Reverend Billy Graham. The influential magazine..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:42Published

TRUMP IMPEACHED: House Of Representatives Charges Trump With Abuse Of Power [Video]TRUMP IMPEACHED: House Of Representatives Charges Trump With Abuse Of Power

The House of Representatives impeached President Donald Trump on Wednesday. He is the third president in history to be impeached, according to Business Insider. The chamber is voting on two articles of..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Obama And Trump: Foreign Policy Opposites Or Twins? – Analysis

By Dominic Tierney* (FPRI) — Traitors in ancient Rome were punished with damnatio memoriae or “condemnation of memory,” where they were literally...
Eurasia Review

Trump taps senior aide to work on 5G: White House

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday named Robert Blair to be the Special Representative for International Telecommunications Policy and work on the...
Reuters Also reported by •WorldNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ricama100

Kevin Strawser 'James Bond' Actor Pierce Brosnan Abandons Liberal Hollywood, Praises Donald Trump https://t.co/i2DcUNH8Jt 4 hours ago

CurtisHarwellBB

RealCurtis Harwell 'James Bond' Actor Pierce Brosnan Abandons Liberal Hollywood, Praises Donald Trump https://t.co/cPEatdvvmg 6 hours ago

hdwrench51

David Wedding 'James Bond' Actor Pierce Brosnan Abandons Liberal Hollywood, Praises Donald Trump https://t.co/JZ8erginj1 6 hours ago

Caramba62509285

❌Caramba ❌ 'James Bond' Actor Pierce Brosnan Abandons Liberal Hollywood, Praises Donald Trump https://t.co/V9Co4DxYZt 9 hours ago

BarbaraPiper2

Barbara Piper 'James Bond' Actor Pierce Brosnan Abandons Liberal Hollywood, Praises Donald Trump https://t.co/GA357lm9vg 10 hours ago

VixxenRhonda

Rhonda Jewell 'James Bond' Actor Pierce Brosnan Abandons Liberal Hollywood, Praises Donald Trump https://t.co/hkWfi2I9tY 12 hours ago

davyhobson

DAVY HOBSON 'James Bond' Actor Pierce Brosnan Abandons Liberal Hollywood, Praises Donald Trump https://t.co/fdHMBBA9KN 13 hours ago

dobelover45

Anikawi Chenoa RT @ToniAndGary: 'James Bond' Actor Pierce Brosnan Abandons Liberal Hollywood, Praises Donald Trump https://t.co/7bmRUvNpk6 13 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.