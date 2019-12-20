Global  

Mariah Carey's New "All I Want for Christmas Is You" Music Video Is the Best Holiday Gift

E! Online Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Not in the holiday spirit yet? This will definitely help. On Friday, Mariah Carey gave fans the ultimate holiday present with a new music video for her hit song "All I want for...
News video: Mariah Carey Talks 'All I Want for Christmas is You' Hitting No. 1 on Hot 100 | Billboard News

Mariah Carey Talks 'All I Want for Christmas is You' Hitting No. 1 on Hot 100 | Billboard News 02:03

 In celebration of the 25th anniversary of Mariah Carey's “Merry Christmas” album, the singer-songwriter flipped the switch to light up the Empire State Building.

Vietnam Veterans Given Service Dogs For Christmas [Video]Vietnam Veterans Given Service Dogs For Christmas

CBS2's Charlie Cooper has the latest on the Vietnam veterans receiving service dogs during the holiday season.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:11Published

10 Festive Holiday-Themed World Records [Video]10 Festive Holiday-Themed World Records

10 Festive Holiday-Themed World Records. 10. The record for the tallest stack of Hanukkah donuts was set in Johannesburg, South Africa, in 2018. Members of the Jewish Life Center stacked more than..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:32Published


Mariah Carey Releases Star-Studded 'All I Want for Christmas' Video

Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" is 25 this year ... and she's landed just about every A-lister in Hollywood to help her celebrate. Carey just...
TMZ.com

Mariah Carey shares new 'All I Want for Christmas is You' music video featuring dozens of A-list celebs

Mariah Carey was gifted "one of the best Christmas gifts" of all time on Monday, and it came in the form of a music video for "All I Want for Christmas is You"...
FOXNews.com


RoaringAbsinthe

miranda || Certified Dumbass©️ RT @orjustfrnds: i’ve never related to mariah carey more than on this christmas eve,,, all i want for christmas really is you 5 seconds ago

seoyeonies

𝐒𝐄𝐎𝐘𝐄𝐎𝐍 since it’s our joyful day, let me throw back to how my christmas going last year with my band mates! we took some p… https://t.co/U8Ln5mdg4x 13 seconds ago

mariahsjustice

Mariah is love, Mariah is life RT @chartmariah: Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas Is You (Make My Wish Come True Edition) music video was the 2nd most viewed Youtub… 16 seconds ago

sophiaschmidt__

sóphis RT @naosalvo: mood: Mariah Carey - All I Want for Christmas Is You 30 seconds ago

socialmediamom3

Mary Beth RT @instagram: All you want for Christmas is... a Mariah Carey camera effect? Thought so. ☃️🎁✨ Check out the new camera effect inspire… 35 seconds ago

JeffGordonDoll

Amber #Trump2020 Mariah Carey - All I Want For Christmas Is You (Official Music Video) https://t.co/wxGvw6a38G via @YouTube 36 seconds ago

AHGASE98589627

💚🌺Ai🌺💚 RT @with_yugyeom: Mariah Carey was right. All I want for Christmas is Yu(gyeom) 🎄 42 seconds ago

MariahonDEMAND

Coco 🦋 Darling RT @chartmariah: In the past 3 months, Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You gained over 137 MILLION Global streams on Spotify, it… 1 minute ago

