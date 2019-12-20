Fairytale of New York: How The Pogues and Kirsty MacColl made one of Britain's favourite Christmas songs

A drunken hymn for those with broken dreams and abandoned hope

You Might Like

Tweets about this ﾎﾟｯﾌﾟｺｰﾝ薬局🍿 RT @Independent: The story behind 'Fairytale of New York' https://t.co/FONHlmj4Ws 6 minutes ago Janey Louise Jones RT @BBCFOUR: All eight members of The Pogues return to the studio where their biggest hit - and the nation's favourite Christmas single - w… 18 minutes ago Joe @ACECLEANUK The Pogues & Kirsty McColl - Fairytale Of New York 24 minutes ago Yasmin Bell Anyone else have strong feelings about certain Christmas songs? I love Christmas Time (The Darkness), I Wish It Cou… https://t.co/Kiw5R3iwPG 24 minutes ago Alex Dowling Had to watch The Pogues performance of Fairytale Of New York with Philomena Begley from last week's Late Late Show… https://t.co/mzliSe5RqW 29 minutes ago Target Radio 247 Fairytale of New York The Pogues / Kirsty MacColl https://t.co/CZtnxRR5Am Our free Apps: https://t.co/H5I3QDOxWj https://t.co/AOJl3FYpnH 32 minutes ago Matt Beran Still Singin’ “Galway Bay” https://t.co/jSucAsa49o 36 minutes ago CHIRP Playlist Now playing: The Pogues featuring Kirsty MacColl - 'Fairytale of New York' from 'If I Should Fall from Grace with God' 38 minutes ago