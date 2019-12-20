Global  

'Dolemite Is My Name' Voted Best Film of 2019 by Black Film Critics Circle

AceShowbiz Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
'Harriet' helmer Kasi Lemmons and 'The Irishman' filmmaker Martin Scorsese, in the meantime, make the organization's history by being in tie for the Best Director prize.
