Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Prince Philip Hospitalized for "Observation and Treatment"

E! Online Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Prince Philip has been hospitalized. On Friday morning, the 98-year-old Duke of Edinburgh traveled from Norfolk to the King Edward VII's Hospital in London for "observation and...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ClickySound

Clicky Sound https://t.co/KCL29Y7yHZ Prince Philip has been hospitalized. On Friday morning, the 98-year-old Duke of Edinburgh… https://t.co/c2tbhXf6Nj 6 minutes ago

jessica76590176

JB Rocket RT @enews: Prince Philip Hospitalized for "Observation and Treatment" https://t.co/YPTxKe5veH 10 minutes ago

birdowltweets

BirdOwl Prince Philip Hospitalized for "Observation and Treatment" https://t.co/6LY9N2FUED via @enews https://t.co/LGAmx4z2Xs 36 minutes ago

vipapplestore

Super Wealth Training Prince Philip Hospitalized for Observation and Treatment https://t.co/ANeCKKnGBp https://t.co/ifX6hcWnSI 39 minutes ago

AccesoTotalAZ

Acceso Total Arizona Prince Philip Hospitalized for "Observation and Treatment" https://t.co/wpieijg9vk https://t.co/LV1yObsExB 40 minutes ago

Android46259867

Viral Zed Prince Philip Hospitalized for “Observation and Treatment” https://t.co/J9PUirV9b1 https://t.co/1oWyQ4W9wP 57 minutes ago

PokerCenter

Manfred Rosenberg RT @4PawShop: Prince Philip Hospitalized for "Observation and Treatment" https://t.co/gJQYz9v9h8 https://t.co/GA5oXyiqcm https://t.co/3jrRl… 1 hour ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg Prince Philip Hospitalized for "Observation and Treatment" https://t.co/gJQYz9v9h8 https://t.co/GA5oXyiqcm https://t.co/3jrRl2JG2Y 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.