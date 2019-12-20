Jennifer Hudson's First Trailer as Aretha Franklin Will Have You Shouting R-E-S-P-E-C-T
Friday, 20 December 2019 () Jennifer Hudson is the queen of soul. More than a year since Aretha Franklin's death at 76 years old, the life of the late icon is on its way to the big screen with Respect. With the...
Check out the official teaser trailer for Respect starring Jennifer Hudson, Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, Mary J. Blige, Marc Maron ,Tate Donovan and Tituss Burgess!
Release Date: August 14, 2020
Respect is a biographical drama movie directed by Liesl Tommy. It is based on the...