Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Jennifer Hudson's First Trailer as Aretha Franklin Will Have You Shouting R-E-S-P-E-C-T

E! Online Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Jennifer Hudson is the queen of soul. More than a year since Aretha Franklin's death at 76 years old, the life of the late icon is on its way to the big screen with Respect. With the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: FanReviews - Published < > Embed
News video: Respect with Jennifer Hudson - Official Teaser Trailer

Respect with Jennifer Hudson - Official Teaser Trailer 00:40

 Check out the official teaser trailer for Respect starring Jennifer Hudson, Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, Mary J. Blige, Marc Maron ,Tate Donovan and Tituss Burgess! Release Date: August 14, 2020 Respect is a biographical drama movie directed by Liesl Tommy. It is based on the...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

joyfulnoyz

joyfulnoyz RT @TwitterMoments: Upcoming biopic @RespectMovie has dropped its first trailer, giving us a glimpse of Jennifer Hudson as Aretha. https://… 2 minutes ago

htxlaa

L.A RT @USATODAY: For years, Aretha Franklin talked up Jennifer Hudson for the lead role in a Queen of Soul biopic. Now here's the first look a… 2 minutes ago

beonyceh

🌻 B E O N Y C É 🌻 RT @enews: Jennifer Hudson's First Trailer as Aretha Franklin Will Have You Shouting R-E-S-P-E-C-T https://t.co/oCxplcVcQq 3 minutes ago

KSK_TMZ

Mrs. Ovie Soko RT @TheYBF: FIRST LOOK! Jennifer Hudson Slays As Aretha Franklin In First 'Respect' Trailer https://t.co/5bdsTn2PbF https://t.co/0Q0Kt8D0EJ 12 minutes ago

indianewsomee

🏁 RT @Independent: Listen to Jennifer Hudson sing in first teaser for Aretha Franklin biopic https://t.co/h5WSoopCtP 14 minutes ago

Mystery_Girl14

✨Laura Fernandez ✨ RT @usweekly: R-E-S-P-E-C-T! 🎤 The first teaser trailer for the upcoming Aretha Franklin biopic is officially here. Watch: https://t.co/2LR… 15 minutes ago

NewsInTweetsCom

World News In Tweets Listen to Jennifer Hudson sing in first teaser for Aretha Franklin biopic https://t.co/bhBaWQ6wkj… https://t.co/5KYM5H9Giz 23 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.