It's celebration time for Rajan Shahi as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain completes 1000 episodes Friday, 20 December 2019 ( 3 hours ago )

Ace producer Rajan Shahi was in a party mood and he has all the reasons to be! Recently, Directors Kut Production had a double celebration as their longest running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain's lead Kartik- Naira (Kaira) completed 1000 episodes and the spin-off show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke completed 200 episodes.

