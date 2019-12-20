Inside Pictures: It was a Christmassy birthday party for Taimur Ali Khan

Friday, 20 December 2019 ( 6 hours ago )

Proud parents Kareena and Saif Ali Khan hosted an advance birthday bash for their tiny tot Taimur, who turned three on December 20. When asked about Taimur's birthday plans, Kareena had shared, "Taimur's birthday plans, we are going to be here (in Mumbai). I'll be promoting the film and Saif is here. We will be spending time... Proud parents Kareena and Saif Ali Khan hosted an advance birthday bash for their tiny tot Taimur, who turned three on December 20. When asked about Taimur's birthday plans, Kareena had shared, "Taimur's birthday plans, we are going to be here (in Mumbai). I'll be promoting the film and Saif is here. We will be spending time 👓 View full article

