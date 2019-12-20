Dabangg 3 Movie Review: A tired, overlong potboiler that suffers from lack of surprise Friday, 20 December 2019 ( 7 hours ago )

*Dabangg 3

U/A; Action

Director: Prabhu Deva

Cast: Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar, Kichcha Sudeepa, Warina Hussain, Mahesh Manjrekar

Rating: *



The surprising parts first. There are a lot of revelations in Dabangg 3. Ever since the film has been announced, there has been a considerable amount of... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Sailaja P RT @mid_day: #Dabangg3Review: A Tired, Overlong Potboiler That Suffers From Lack Of Surprise Read the complete review by @vinamravinamra8… 6 hours ago mid-day #Dabangg3Review: A Tired, Overlong Potboiler That Suffers From Lack Of Surprise Read the complete review by… https://t.co/sDq8wYNutX 6 hours ago