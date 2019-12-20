Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Dabangg 3 Movie Review: A tired, overlong potboiler that suffers from lack of surprise

Mid-Day Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
*Dabangg 3
U/A; Action
Director: Prabhu Deva
Cast: Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar, Kichcha Sudeepa, Warina Hussain, Mahesh Manjrekar
Rating: *

The surprising parts first. There are a lot of revelations in Dabangg 3. Ever since the film has been announced, there has been a considerable amount of...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ShaaluP

Sailaja P RT @mid_day: #Dabangg3Review: A Tired, Overlong Potboiler That Suffers From Lack Of Surprise Read the complete review by @vinamravinamra8… 6 hours ago

mid_day

mid-day #Dabangg3Review: A Tired, Overlong Potboiler That Suffers From Lack Of Surprise Read the complete review by… https://t.co/sDq8wYNutX 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.