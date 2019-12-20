Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Kurt Russell's The Christmas Chronicles 2 adds Tyrese Gibson

Mid-Day Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Actor Tyrese Gibson has boarded the cast of Netflix's The Christmas Chronicles 2. The film is a sequel to 2018's The Christmas Chronicles, which featured veteran actor Kurt Russell as Santa Claus. His wife, actor Goldie Hawn, made a brief appearance in the movie as Mrs Claus.

Chris Columbus, who produced the first part, has...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SuperNeku

Neku Claus 🎅 @Ochan30 I've actually already seen Klaus, loved it (not just because of buff Santa lol)! I might watch Christmas C… https://t.co/rfrzCaySSe 9 minutes ago

RaybonYa

Jennifer Raybon RT @USA_Jacket: Merry Christmas 🎄 The Christmas Chronicles Kurt Russell Shearling Trench Coat 🎄https://t.co/JrFs8rrrl0 1) Follow Us 2) Like… 27 minutes ago

MarbleAGarble

marble.kon (i worked so hard to get here) Last night not only did I have to explain to my mother what a silf/milf was, but I had to do this so she knew what… https://t.co/zFrBaSkE41 1 hour ago

Hypnogoria

Jim Moon COMMENTARY CLUB - Christmas Special - The Christmas Chronicles For our special festive podcast this year, we just c… https://t.co/4ZFfSlG5Ar 1 hour ago

USA_Jacket

USA Jacket Merry Christmas 🎄 The Christmas Chronicles Kurt Russell Shearling Trench Coat 🎄https://t.co/JrFs8rrrl0 1) Follow Us… https://t.co/MIRtA1MWhg 2 hours ago

ItsBrookeRae

BrookeRae Watching 'The Christmas Chronicles' and getting all flustered over Kurt Russell. I'd totally sit on his lap and tel… https://t.co/byRi3j0fxV 2 hours ago

CristiMilla1

Cristian Milla Kurt Russell - "Christmas Chronicles" https://t.co/9zFiaRd6M0 3 hours ago

tennis4rick

rick Ramirez @AmandaSalas @disneyplus @AnnaKendrick47 Try the "Christmas Chronicles" with Kurt Russell 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.