Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Sisters Sara Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi have the cutest birthday wishes for Taimur

Mid-Day Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Sisters Sara Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi have the cutest birthday wishes for TaimurSaif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's little boy Taimur celebrates his third birthday today, December 20. The country's favourite star kid has got sweet birthday wishes from all over, and his family, including sisters Sara Ali Khan, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, aunts Soha Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor, and uncle Kunal Kemmu have also...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: IANS INDIA - Published < > Embed
News video: Sara, Karishma, Soha share adorable pics to wish Taimur Ali Khan

Sara, Karishma, Soha share adorable pics to wish Taimur Ali Khan 00:49

 Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan turned a year older today. His sister Sara Ali Khan wished him happy birthday with adorable throwback pictures

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Indian_ByChoice

#MaiBhiDeshbhakt Sharma RT @htshowbiz: On #TaimurAliKhan’s birthday, sisters #SaraAliKhan and Inaaya wish him with adorable photos https://t.co/1i5Yo3TbCq https:/… 5 hours ago

koki5_3

Åřωȁ ....❤️ RT @PeepingMoon: #HappyBirthdayTaimur: #SaraAliKhan, aunts #KarismaKapoor and #SohaAliKhan post cutest wishes for baby T on his 3rd birthda… 6 hours ago

TheQuint

The Quint On #TaimurAliKhan's birthday, Sara Ali Khan and @sakpataudi shared heartfelt messages for the internet's favourite… https://t.co/aoH5LB5qiK 7 hours ago

ThatAshanti

GirlAshanti htshowbiz "On #TaimurAliKhan’s birthday, sisters #SaraAliKhan and Inaaya wish him with adorable photos… https://t.co/W0x5EqRFwX 8 hours ago

PeepingMoon

PeepingMoon #HappyBirthdayTaimur: #SaraAliKhan, aunts #KarismaKapoor and #SohaAliKhan post cutest wishes for baby T on his 3rd… https://t.co/4q8k7jpeSb 9 hours ago

htshowbiz

HT Entertainment On #TaimurAliKhan’s birthday, sisters #SaraAliKhan and Inaaya wish him with adorable photos https://t.co/1i5Yo3TbCq https://t.co/YL7Sr7X4qV 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.