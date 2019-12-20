Nicki Minaj urges rappers to be less political in lyrics

Rapper Nicki Minaj does not like the idea of singing too much about politics. The "Anaconda" hitmaker, who recently won the Game-Changer Award at the Billboard Women in Music ceremony, has called for the focus to be more on "talent" and passion for the genre, reports femalefirst.co.uk.



In an interview to Billboard, Minaj said:... 👓 View full article



