Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Episode IX) Movie Review: Revving it up for the Fans

Mid-Day Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
*Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Episode IX)
U/A; Fantasy/Sci/Fi
Cast: Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Keri Russell, Ian McDiarmid, Kelly Marie Tran, Domhnall Gleeson, Billy Dee Williams, Joonas Suotamo, Dominic Monaghan, Anthony Daniels and Richard E. Grant
Director: J. J....
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: J.J. Abrams on how the inevitable ending to the Star Wars saga was figured out

J.J. Abrams on how the inevitable ending to the Star Wars saga was figured out 00:24

 J.J. Abrams explained the combination of the directors of Star Wars helped to figure out how it ends with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

You Might Like


Tweets about this

smartcine

smartcine.com In Theaters December 20, 2019:     STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER  Lucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams join forces… https://t.co/yaBsir1Fi2 2 seconds ago

denimorse

Denise Morse RT @screenrant: All Star Wars Movies, Ranked Worst To Best (Including Rise of Skywalker) https://t.co/dPeqC9T7n7 https://t.co/CWAYSsrLTb 2 seconds ago

DavidBowser102

David Bowser 'Star Wars' trailer offers a final look before 'Rise of Skywalker' hits theaters https://t.co/iF0TlTKq4a These show… https://t.co/oRfOejivlB 3 seconds ago

SebastianCorby

Corby Sebastian RT @starwars: Nothing can prepare you for the end. #StarWars: #TheRiseOfSkywalker is now playing in theaters! Get tickets: https://t.co/EbJ… 4 seconds ago

Rogue1movie

Stars wars related n RT @officialfye: Happy Friday! It's the end of the week AND Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker release day! #FridayFeeling #TheRiseOfSkywalke… 5 seconds ago

tmills79

Tim Mills @jjabrams @HamillHimself As a fan of Star Wars for my entire life, thank you. The Rise of Skywalker was amazing and… https://t.co/5qbN6iePag 7 seconds ago

SarahGomeSK22

Sarah Gomes RT @Hectorisfunny: Star Wars Skywalker Saga: 1. The Last Jedi 2. A New Hope 3. The Force Awakens 4. The Rise of Skywalker 5. The Empire St… 10 seconds ago

Rogue1movie

Stars wars related n RT @Tomos_Surrey: Definitive list from favourite to least in the live action Star Wars universe: 1. The Last Jedi 2. The Empire Strikes B… 11 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.