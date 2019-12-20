Jennifer Hudson Is Aretha Franklin in 'Respect' - Watch the First Footage! (Video)
Friday, 20 December 2019 () Jennifer Hudson is playing Aretha Franklin! The 38-year-old Academy Award-winning actress and singer plays the late music icon in the upcoming film Respect, hitting theaters on October 9, 2020. Here’s a plot summary: following the rise of Aretha Franklin’s career from a child singing in her father’s church’s choir to her international superstardom, Respect is [...]
Check out the official teaser trailer for Respect starring Jennifer Hudson, Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, Mary J. Blige, Marc Maron ,Tate Donovan and Tituss Burgess!
Release Date: August 14, 2020
Respect is a biographical drama movie directed by Liesl Tommy. It is based on the...
