Jennifer Hudson Is Aretha Franklin in 'Respect' - Watch the First Footage! (Video)

Friday, 20 December 2019 ( 5 hours ago )

Jennifer Hudson is playing Aretha Franklin! The 38-year-old Academy Award-winning actress and singer plays the late music icon in the upcoming film Respect, hitting theaters on October 9, 2020. Here’s a plot summary: following the rise of Aretha Franklin’s career from a child singing in her father’s church’s choir to her international superstardom, Respect is [...] 👓 View full article



