Jennifer Hudson Is Aretha Franklin in 'Respect' - Watch the First Footage! (Video)

Just Jared Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Jennifer Hudson is playing Aretha Franklin! The 38-year-old Academy Award-winning actress and singer plays the late music icon in the upcoming film Respect, hitting theaters on October 9, 2020. Here’s a plot summary: following the rise of Aretha Franklin’s career from a child singing in her father’s church’s choir to her international superstardom, Respect is [...]
News video: Respect with Jennifer Hudson - Official Teaser Trailer

Respect with Jennifer Hudson - Official Teaser Trailer 00:40

 Check out the official teaser trailer for Respect starring Jennifer Hudson, Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, Mary J. Blige, Marc Maron ,Tate Donovan and Tituss Burgess! Release Date: August 14, 2020 Respect is a biographical drama movie directed by Liesl Tommy. It is based on the...

