Cory Booker Derides Warren’s ‘Wine Cave’ Attack on Mayor Pete: Need to Be Careful About ‘Tearing Each Other Down’
Friday, 20 December 2019 () New Jersey Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker says he didn't watch Thursday night's debate, but he did hear about "wine caves," and he wasn't happy about it.
Rising Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg came under attack during a debate among U.S. presidential hopefuls on Thursday (December 19), as his rivals questioned his lack of Washington experience and criticized his fundraising from wealthy donors.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Joe Tamayo RT @Mediaite: Cory Booker Derides Warren's 'Wine Cave' Attack on Mayor Pete: Need to Be Careful About 'Tearing Each Other Down' https://t.c… 2 hours ago
LE Jay RT @tommyxtopher: Cory Booker Derides Warren's 'Wine Cave' Attack on Mayor Pete: Need to Be Careful About 'Tearing Each Other Down' https:/… 2 hours ago
Tommy X-TrumpIsARacist-opher Cory Booker Derides Warren's 'Wine Cave' Attack on Mayor Pete: Need to Be Careful About 'Tearing Each Other Down'… https://t.co/c6v2TJINee 2 hours ago
Mediaite Cory Booker Derides Warren's 'Wine Cave' Attack on Mayor Pete: Need to Be Careful About 'Tearing Each Other Down' https://t.co/0wudEcFaZe 2 hours ago