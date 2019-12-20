Global  

Cory Booker Derides Warren’s ‘Wine Cave’ Attack on Mayor Pete: Need to Be Careful About ‘Tearing Each Other Down’

Mediaite Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
New Jersey Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker says he didn't watch Thursday night's debate, but he did hear about "wine caves," and he wasn't happy about it.
News video: Buttigieg, Warren spar over fundrasing at debate

Buttigieg, Warren spar over fundrasing at debate 01:34

 Rising Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg came under attack during a debate among U.S. presidential hopefuls on Thursday (December 19), as his rivals questioned his lack of Washington experience and criticized his fundraising from wealthy donors.

