Pat Sajak Reveals How Much Longer He Plans to Host 'Wheel of Fortune'

Just Jared Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Pat Sajak won’t be hosting Wheel of Fortune forever. The 73-year-old game show host revealed his thoughts about leaving the long-running show during an interview with Good Morning America on Friday (December 20) following his emergency surgery. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Pat Sajak “I’m not getting any younger. A couple of years. [...]
