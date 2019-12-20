Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Mariah Carey releases new video for 'All I Want for Christmas is You' 25 years after release

FOXNews.com Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Nothing can slow Mariah Carey down, not even a quarter of a century.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You finally lands US No1

Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You finally lands US No1 00:44

 Mariah Carey's festive classic 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' has made it to number one in the Billboard Hot 100 chart, 25 years after it was released.

Recent related videos from verified sources

This is the moment a 'medical marvel' premature baby who survived a life threatening intestine disease started walking - just in [Video]This is the moment a 'medical marvel' premature baby who survived a life threatening intestine disease started walking - just in

This is the moment a 'medical marvel' premature baby who survived a life threatening intestine disease started walking - just in time for his first Christmas at home.Video shows little Anthony James..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:50Published

Parrot goes to battle with reindeer impostor [Video]Parrot goes to battle with reindeer impostor

Einstein is a fierce and brave warrior as he battles with an unusual reindeer. Aren't reindeer supposed to guide Santa's sleigh on Christmas? This is obviously a toy chick impersonating one..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Mariah Carey releases star-studded video for 'All I Want For Christmas is You'

Mariah Carey employed the help of her celebrity friends to make a star-studded music video for the 25th anniversary of her Christmas song.
USATODAY.com

Mariah Carey Teases New Music Video for 'All I Want for Christmas Is You!

Mariah Carey belts her heart out while performing onstage during her sold out “All I Want For Christmas Is You” Tour held at Madison Square Garden on Sunday...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.