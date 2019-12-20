Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

"The Truth" - cast: Catherine Deneuve, Juliette Binoche, Ethan Hawke, Ludivine Sagnier, Clementine Grenier, Roger Van Hool, Manon Clavel, Alain Libolt, Christian Crahay

AceShowbiz Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
The Truth - cast: Catherine Deneuve, Juliette Binoche, Ethan Hawke, Ludivine Sagnier, Clementine Grenier, Roger Van Hool, Manon Clavel, Alain Libolt, Christian Crahay*Release date :* March 20, 2020
*Synopsis :* Fabienne (Catherine Deneuve) is an aging French movie star who, despite her momentary lapses in memory, remains a venerable force ...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Published < > Embed
News video: The Truth movie - Catherine Deneuve, Juliette Binoche, Ethan Hawke

The Truth movie - Catherine Deneuve, Juliette Binoche, Ethan Hawke 02:25

 synopsis: Legends of French cinema Catherine Deneuve and Juliette Binoche join masterful filmmaker Hirokazu Koreeda (Shoplifters, Still Walking) to paint a moving portrait of family dynamics in THE TRUTH. Fabienne (Catherine Deneuve) is an aging French movie star who, despite her momentary lapses...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

My_CineLife

CineLife Kore-eda Hirokazu dives into complex family dynamics for The Truth, boasting an incredible cast: Juliette Binoche,… https://t.co/Xp8HR2BYNK 15 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.