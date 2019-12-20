"The Truth" - cast: Catherine Deneuve, Juliette Binoche, Ethan Hawke, Ludivine Sagnier, Clementine Grenier, Roger Van Hool, Manon Clavel, Alain Libolt, Christian Crahay

*Release date :* March 20, 2020

*Release date :* March 20, 2020

*Synopsis :* Fabienne (Catherine Deneuve) is an aging French movie star who, despite her momentary lapses in memory, remains a venerable force ...



