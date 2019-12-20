"The Truth" - cast: Catherine Deneuve, Juliette Binoche, Ethan Hawke, Ludivine Sagnier, Clementine Grenier, Roger Van Hool, Manon Clavel, Alain Libolt, Christian Crahay
Friday, 20 December 2019 () *Release date :* March 20, 2020
*Synopsis :* Fabienne (Catherine Deneuve) is an aging French movie star who, despite her momentary lapses in memory, remains a venerable force ...
synopsis:
Legends of French cinema Catherine Deneuve and Juliette Binoche join masterful filmmaker Hirokazu Koreeda (Shoplifters, Still Walking) to paint a moving portrait of family dynamics in THE TRUTH.
Fabienne (Catherine Deneuve) is an aging French movie star who, despite her momentary lapses...
CineLife Kore-eda Hirokazu dives into complex family dynamics for The Truth, boasting an incredible cast: Juliette Binoche,… https://t.co/Xp8HR2BYNK 15 hours ago