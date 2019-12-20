Global  

National Review Editor Eviscerates CNN: Trump May Be a ‘Habitual Liar and an Unreconstructed Narcissist,’ But So is CNN

Mediaite Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
The Editor of the conservative National Review is taking flamethrower to CNN. In a column titled “CNN is Not a News Network,” National Review online editor Charles Cooke absolutely buried CNN for — in his estimation — abandoning news in favor of obsessive coverage of President Donald Trump’s various scandals. “CNN is a peculiar and unlovely […]
Trump Gaining Ground For Re-Election

Trump Gaining Ground For Re-Election

 Donald Trump is gaining ground in the 2020 race. According to a new poll from CNN, Trump is on the high-end of his popularity. A FiveThirtyEight aggregate shows Trump hit is highest approval rating among voters, 45%, since March 2017. CNN says that the good state of the economy is contributing to...

