Mob Wives' Drita D'Avanzo Arrested on Gun and Drug Charges

E! Online Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Mob Wives alum Drita D'Avanzo and her husband Lee D'Avanzo were arrested on Thursday after police allegedly found weapons and drugs during a raid on their home in Staten Island, New...
News video: 'Mob Wives' Star Drita D'Avanzo, Husband Facing Charges

'Mob Wives' Star Drita D'Avanzo, Husband Facing Charges 01:48

 Police searched "Mob Wives" star Drita D'Avanzo's Staten Island home, and now she and her husband are facing a slew of charges; CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

thedeebxtch

Dee RT @TMZ: 'Mob Wives' Drita D'Avanzo Busted for Drugs, Guns in NYPD Raid https://t.co/Lg7lqlS2FB 13 seconds ago

Anguyen1112000

Nhi RT @mauragrunlund: Exclusive: 'Mob Wives’ star Drita D’Avanzo, her husband arrested in Staten Island raid https://t.co/wYarW5tcch 1 minute ago

happening_twit

what's happening? RT @people: Mob Wives Star Drita D'Avanzo Arrested on Drug and Weapon Charges https://t.co/mKweH2nk17 1 minute ago

AlexisBugatti

𝓐𝓁𝑒𝓍𝒾𝓈 🎋 بوجاتي ❼ Former Mob Wives reality star Drita D'Avanzo arrested in FBI raid https://t.co/pPVq10manW 3 minutes ago

USPatriotDude90

The Spooooooky Patriotic American. RT @BaddCompani: Former Mob Wives reality star Drita D'Avanzo arrested in FBI raid https://t.co/8bKW8XnTRC 5 minutes ago

Bobduff1

🔥Bobbie RT @traciemac_Bmore: 'Mob Wives' Drita D'Avanzo Busted for Drugs, Guns in NYPD Raid ohhhhh https://t.co/oIpbWy3Y4Z 5 minutes ago

