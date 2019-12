Friday, 20 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

Dua Lipa rocked the stage last night (December 19) on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon! The 24-year-old Grammy-winning singer served as the musical guest and performed her latest hit single “Don’t Start Now” from her upcoming album Future Nostalgia. “Always a pleasure… always so much fun! Our @fallontonight performance, a little bit different to [...] 👓 View full article