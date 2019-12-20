Global  

BTS Share Explosive 'Boy With Luv' Performance With Halsey at iHeart Radio Jingle Ball

Billboard.com Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
BTS Share Explosive 'Boy With Luv' Performance With Halsey at iHeart Radio Jingle Ball  BTS welcomed not only the usual deafening screams to their headlining slot at 102.7 KIIS FM's 2019 Jingle Ball in Los Angeles...
Recent related videos from verified sources

Rita Ora wows on Capital Jingle Bell Ball carpet [Video]Rita Ora wows on Capital Jingle Bell Ball carpet

Superstar, Rita Ora wows on the red carpet for Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2019 at London's O2 Arena before her performance. Report by Jonesl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and..

Credit: ODE     Duration: 01:28Published

Billie Eilish, BTS, Camila Cabello, Katy Perry, Lizzo all attend the Jingle Ball [Video]Billie Eilish, BTS, Camila Cabello, Katy Perry, Lizzo all attend the Jingle Ball

Billie Eilish, BTS, Camila Cabello, Katy Perry and Lizzo were some of the big names who walked the red carpet at 102.7 KIIS FM&apos;s 2019 Jingle Ball on Friday night (December 6). The..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:48Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The Jingle Ball Tour Is Almost Over!

We’re just one day away from the end of the 2019 Jingle Ball Tour and we have photos from the second-to-last show! The Jonas Brothers and Niall Horan were two...
Just Jared Jr

Jonas Brothers, Niall Horan, & More Play Second-to-Last Jingle Ball Show of the Year

Joe Jonas rocks out on stage with his band, Jonas Brothers, during Power 96.1′s Jingle Ball concert on Friday night (December 20) in Atlanta, Ga. The...
Just Jared

