Dua Lipa & Anwar Hadid Couple Up for Morning Stroll in NYC

Just Jared Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Dua Lipa is all smiles while going for a stroll around New York City with her boyfriend Anwar Hadid on Friday morning (December 20). The 24-year-old singer made an appearance on Good Morning America that morning and greeted fans at the studio. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dua Lipa Dua hit the stage [...]
