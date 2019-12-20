Global  

Mama Cax Dead - Model & Activist Dies at 30

Just Jared Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Mama Cax has sadly died. The model and activist passed away at the age of 30, her family confirmed on her Instagram account on Friday (December 30). Mama Cax was born Cacsmy Brutus, and she spent a week in the hospital prior to her death. “It is with deep regret and immense sadness that we [...]
News video: Disability Activist, Model Mama Cax Dead at 30

Disability Activist, Model Mama Cax Dead at 30 01:03

 Disability activist and model Mama Cax has died at age 30. She advocated for inclusivity in the fashion industry.

