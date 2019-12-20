Lea Michele Reacts to Lindsay Lohan's Shady Comment About Her Casting in 'Little Mermaid' Live!
Friday, 20 December 2019 () Lea Michele has finally shared her reaction to Lindsay Lohan‘s shady comment towards her! While on Watch What Happens Live on Thursday (December 19) with Liam Payne, a caller phoned in and asked the 33-year-old actress and singer about Lindsay‘s comment she made after it was announced that Lea was cast to play Ariel in [...]
Liam Payne refuses to comment on Naomi Campbell romance rumours The 26-year-old singer has been quizzed on rumours he had a romance with the 49-year-old supermodel earlier this year, but he was staying..
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:06Published