Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Lea Michele Reacts to Lindsay Lohan's Shady Comment About Her Casting in 'Little Mermaid' Live!

Just Jared Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Lea Michele has finally shared her reaction to Lindsay Lohan‘s shady comment towards her! While on Watch What Happens Live on Thursday (December 19) with Liam Payne, a caller phoned in and asked the 33-year-old actress and singer about Lindsay‘s comment she made after it was announced that Lea was cast to play Ariel in [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Trending: Hilary Duff reportedly marries Matthew Koma, Harper and Cruz Beckham are baptised at star studded ceremony, and Lea Mi

Trending: Hilary Duff reportedly marries Matthew Koma, Harper and Cruz Beckham are baptised at star studded ceremony, and Lea Mi 01:12

 In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Liam Payne refuses to comment on Naomi Cambell romance rumours [Video]Liam Payne refuses to comment on Naomi Cambell romance rumours

Liam Payne refuses to comment on Naomi Campbell romance rumours The 26-year-old singer has been quizzed on rumours he had a romance with the 49-year-old supermodel earlier this year, but he was staying..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:06Published

Lea Michele Goes Over 'Christmas in the City,' Her First Holiday Album [Video]Lea Michele Goes Over "Christmas in the City," Her First Holiday Album

Since making her Broadway debut at just eight years old in "Les Misérables," Lea Michele has continued to be a powerhouse in all shes takes on. The acclaimed actress, singer and author recently..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 29:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Lea Michele Responds to Lindsay Lohan's Shady Comment About Her 'Little Mermaid' Casting

The former 'Glee' star is asked in a TV interview about Lilo who seemingly took a dig at her after it was announced she would play Ariel at the musical at...
AceShowbiz

Lea Michele Has the Best Reaction to Lindsay Lohan's Shady Comment

Are Lea Michele and Lindsay Lohan feuding? Earlier this year, the Mean Girls alum took to Instagram to react to the news that the Glee star had been cast as...
E! Online


Tweets about this

SweetAnette96

Anette Fekete Lea Michele Reacts to Lindsay Lohan’s Shady Comment About Her Casting in ‘Little Mermaid’ Live! https://t.co/xWWDQMaxUw via @JustJared 6 days ago

Luca_Forzin

Luca Forzin Lea Michele Shares Her Reaction To Lindsay Lohan Throwing Shade About 'The Little Mermaid' Casting Lea Michele re… https://t.co/AYmsMPMpIq 1 week ago

ItsMyronMays

Myron Mays Lea Michele Reacts To Lindsay Lohan Shading Her – Says She Was Honored! - https://t.co/l0I1d0wIqG 1 week ago

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News Lea Michele Reacts To Lindsay Lohan Shading Her – Says She Was Honored! https://t.co/5rr9evAtxz 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.