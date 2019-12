Friday, 20 December 2019 ( 3 hours ago )

President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump condemned the impeachment of her father as “raw, partisan politics,” during an appearance on CBS News’ Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan — in an interview previewed Friday, and set to air in full Sunday. “He’s energized, as are 63 million plus voters who elected him to office. This […] 👓 View full article