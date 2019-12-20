Global  

Cheetah Girls Adrienne Bailon & Raven Symone Talked On Phone After 'The Masked Singer' Finale Reveal

Just Jared Jr Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
As you may know by now, the season finale of The Masked Singer aired this week and there were TWO Cheetah Girls on the show this season! Adrienne Bailon was revealed to be the flamingo in the finale, and Raven Symone was unmasked as the black widow earlier in the season. After the finale, Adrienne [...]
News video: 'The Masked Singer' Finale: Season 2 Winner on His Victory | THR News

'The Masked Singer' Finale: Season 2 Winner on His Victory | THR News 01:44

 'The Masked Singer' Finale: Season 2 Winner on His Victory | THR News

skylightbraille

Kadianne 😃 RT @justjaredjr: Adrienne Bailon dishes on chatting with #CheetahGirls sister Raven Symone after #TheMaskedSinger finale! https://t.co/wq… 54 minutes ago

justjaredjr

Just Jared Jr. Adrienne Bailon dishes on chatting with #CheetahGirls sister Raven Symone after #TheMaskedSinger finale! https://t.co/wqdBg8u7eN 2 hours ago

AmandaaPlease

🎵 Amanda Showww 🎵 Adrienne Bailon beat Raven Symoné on the masked singer and I wonder what that says for the cheetah girls?? 3 hours ago

LaFemmeBruin

La Femme Bruin 👋😒 Finally watched #TheMaskedSingerFinale last night and... **SPOILER ALERT** Everyone and their mama knew the… https://t.co/wGdIHmkteC 3 hours ago

soloven_joy

❤jacarihasmyheart❤ RT @HiltonPosts: Adrienne Bailon and Raven Symone CARRIED the cheetah girls. https://t.co/IecYdJsBgh 9 hours ago

RavenUltimate

ravensymoneultimate ‘Masked Singer': Flamingo Says She and Black Widow Think ‘Cheetah Girls’ Secret Was ‘Genius’ https://t.co/KSNei5kez5 16 hours ago

taylorelisaa

taylor 💍 i’ve been thinking about this for a hot minute. the fact that adrienne bailon was so insecure of her amazing voice… https://t.co/PAJYu2Td8c 17 hours ago

ellentrashtelis

Ellen I don’t watch The Masked Singer but all y’all that didn’t know that was Adrienne Bailon are fake***Cheetah Girls fans 18 hours ago

