Joshua Jackson & Jodie Turner-Smith Are Expecting a Child! Friday, 20 December 2019 ( 9 hours ago )

Not only have Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith tied the knot, they’re also reportedly expecting their first child together! The 41-year-old The Affair actor and the 33-year-old Queen & Slim actress quietly got married recently and now Us Weekly reports that she is pregnant with the couple’s first child. Joshua and Jodie have been together [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Diana Prince @MissJodie CONGRATULATIONS on your marriage! So happy for you! What a beautiful couple you make. Wishing you man… https://t.co/U6qC81Wykj 3 minutes ago Shell 💙🕊🛡 RT @snydenydn: Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith secretly wed recently just a month after their red carpet debut for “Queen & Slim.” ht… 3 minutes ago Steph 🍑 RT @fuggirls: This is some very nice news for once! -J https://t.co/xtB3v04GoU 4 minutes ago 🌟☃️🎄❤️Skyla❤️🎄☃️🌟 RT @people: Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith Are Married https://t.co/pfs0KjoKFj 9 minutes ago Chochilino Joshua Jackson & Jodie Turner-Smith Are Expecting a Child! https://t.co/qOfS5MczsF 9 minutes ago MyFavMusicSites First Come Smithereens… Joshua Jackson And Jodie Turner-Smith Have Gotten Hitched And She’s Totin’ A Liddo Baby Pac… https://t.co/QFrYOgH1SK 11 minutes ago BU-SI-SI-WEH RT @enews: Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith Are Married and Expecting Their First Child https://t.co/zDPCwVOlh7 11 minutes ago RideOrDieCaptainLevi RT @SylviaObell: BABY! HUSBAND!! Wow, I have no choice but to stan. https://t.co/1Ywb0Nv1S8 12 minutes ago