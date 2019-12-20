Global  

Joshua Jackson & Jodie Turner-Smith Are Expecting a Child!

Just Jared Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Not only have Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith tied the knot, they’re also reportedly expecting their first child together! The 41-year-old The Affair actor and the 33-year-old Queen & Slim actress quietly got married recently and now Us Weekly reports that she is pregnant with the couple’s first child. Joshua and Jodie have been together [...]
