Dove Cameron Honors Late Co-Star Cameron Boyce With a New Tattoo

Gone but never forgotten. It's been more than five months since tragedy struck. On July 7, fans were shocked to learn that beloved Disney actor Cameron Boyce had died at the age of...

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources How Epilepsy Killed Disney Star Cameron Boyce Actor Cameron Boyce was best known for his role as Luke in Disney Channel's "Jessie." According to Business Insider, Boyce died suddenly on July 6 at 20 years old. He died of epilepsy. Epilepsy is a.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:51Published on November 13, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Dove Cameron's Newest Tattoo Is Dedicated To Cameron Boyce Dove Cameron just revealed that she got a brand new tattoo recently, and dedicated the new ink to her late co-star and friend, Cameron Boyce. During a new “Day...

Just Jared Jr 1 week ago



Dove Cameron Pays Tribute to Late Cameron Boyce With New Anti-Gun Tattoo Taking part in the '24 Hours with Vogue' video series, the 'Descendants' star explains the inspiration behind her new body art that features a flower sticking...

AceShowbiz 1 week ago





Tweets about this