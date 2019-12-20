Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Dove Cameron Honors Late Co-Star Cameron Boyce With a New Tattoo

E! Online Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Gone but never forgotten. It's been more than five months since tragedy struck. On July 7, fans were shocked to learn that beloved Disney actor Cameron Boyce had died at the age of...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

How Epilepsy Killed Disney Star Cameron Boyce [Video]How Epilepsy Killed Disney Star Cameron Boyce

Actor Cameron Boyce was best known for his role as Luke in Disney Channel's "Jessie." According to Business Insider, Boyce died suddenly on July 6 at 20 years old. He died of epilepsy. Epilepsy is a..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:51Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Dove Cameron's Newest Tattoo Is Dedicated To Cameron Boyce

Dove Cameron just revealed that she got a brand new tattoo recently, and dedicated the new ink to her late co-star and friend, Cameron Boyce. During a new “Day...
Just Jared Jr

Dove Cameron Pays Tribute to Late Cameron Boyce With New Anti-Gun Tattoo

Taking part in the '24 Hours with Vogue' video series, the 'Descendants' star explains the inspiration behind her new body art that features a flower sticking...
AceShowbiz


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.