Cam'ron Comes Through On Releasing PURPLE HAZE 2 + Has Signature Merch For Every Killa Fan

New York rapper Cam’ron has the soundtrack for everyone’s weekend. The Dipset leader has come through with his long-awaited Purple Haze 2 album. After mounted anticipation, Killa dropped his LP Friday with his star-studded project. Cam’ron has released the sequel to his iconic 2004 album Purple Haze. The new project features guest spots from Wale, Max, B, Jim Jones, […]



