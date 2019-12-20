Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Cam’ron Comes Through On Releasing PURPLE HAZE 2 + Has Signature Merch For Every Killa Fan

SOHH Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Cam’ron Comes Through On Releasing PURPLE HAZE 2 + Has Signature Merch For Every Killa FanNew York rapper Cam’ron has the soundtrack for everyone’s weekend. The Dipset leader has come through with his long-awaited Purple Haze 2 album. After mounted anticipation, Killa dropped his LP Friday with his star-studded project. Cam’ron has released the sequel to his iconic 2004 album Purple Haze. The new project features guest spots from Wale, Max, B, Jim Jones, […]

The post Cam’ron Comes Through On Releasing PURPLE HAZE 2 + Has Signature Merch For Every Killa Fan appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sohh

SOHH Cam'ron Comes Through On Releasing PURPLE HAZE 2 + Has Signature Merch For Every Killa Fan #Camron #Dipset… https://t.co/MPLZK91UMG 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.