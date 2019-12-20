Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Are Spending The Holidays In Canada

Just Jared Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
After much speculation from fans, reports are saying that The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Prince Harry and Meghan Markle) are spending their holiday season in Canada. According to a Sussex Royal statement, the Duke and Duchess will be spending private family time in the country. “The decision to base themselves in Canada reflects the [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CailinasEirinn

MaggieMay 🇮🇪🇨🇦🇮🇪 RT @mackaytaggart: The trip is void of public engagements, and is intended to be focused on "private family time". Buckingham Palace will n… 45 seconds ago

LinniePeterson3

Linnie Pleiades Peterson RT @globalnews: #BREAKING: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be spending “private family time” in Canada over the holidays. https://t.co… 48 seconds ago

RobertR47320584

Robert Rice🎅🏻🎄⛄️🇺🇸 @BananaScribbler “Oh Look AT ME Meghan Markle the one that Married Prince Harry even I am a total slag.” 4 minutes ago

_Our_Freedom_

~BLUES~ #RT #MustBeTheLastStraw #TheyWillLeaveUK #BritFans Bid to strip Meghan Markle and Prince Harry of their royal ti… https://t.co/pW6PmmrECH 4 minutes ago

genice_mills

MGAGAM Supplies and Snacks RT @TODAYshow: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to spend Christmas in Canada https://t.co/lO8W8zfBe0 6 minutes ago

GinaLawriw

Gina Lawriw Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and Archie Are Currently in Canada https://t.co/j9ptupuIn8 via @YahooLifestyle 7 minutes ago

JesmindaLover

Becca 🌿💗🌱💕 RT @enews: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Share Update on Their ''Private Family Time'' in Canada https://t.co/QXeIo0xSdt 7 minutes ago

WTTourism

WTT RT @TravelLeisure: 3,881 people in Sussex have signed a petition to strip Harry and Meghan of their titles https://t.co/sVrlyxI30K https://… 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.