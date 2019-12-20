Global  

Jane Lynch Faces Backlash for Tweeting Support for Billionaires

Just Jared Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Jane Lynch is facing some backlash on social media after she weighed in on a moment from last night’s Democratic debate. While discussing political donations, Elizabeth Warren commented on Pete Buttigieg‘s recent fundraiser in a private Napa winery. She said, “Billionaires in wine caves should not pick the next president of the United States.” Jane [...]
