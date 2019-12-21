Olivia Colman Has Joined HBO Crime Series 'The Landscapers'

Saturday, 21 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Olivia Colman has joined a new crime drama TV movie, The Landscapers. Deadline reports The drama show is a four-part series that will be directed by Alexander Payne, and is the first television screenplay from Olivia‘s husband, Ed Sinclair. The Landscapers is inspired by real events and tells the story of killers Susan (Colman) and [...] 👓 View full article

