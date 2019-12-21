Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

'The Mandalorian' Actor Jake Cannavale Slams 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'

Just Jared Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
The Mandalorian actor Jake Cannavale is sharing his thoughts about Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The 24-year-old actor may have just joined the Star Wars universe, but he’s not holding back on his critique of the new movie. Jake took to his Instagram to share that he thought The Rise of Skywalker was an [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Expected to Debut With $175 Million

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Expected to Debut With $175 Million 01:25

 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Expected to Debut With $175 Million . The latest 'Star Wars' film is estimated to make anywhere from $175 million to $200 million in its opening weekend. 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' debuted to a then-record $248 million in 2015. and 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'...

Recent related videos from verified sources

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Made Half A Billion At The Box Office Opening Weekend [Video]'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Made Half A Billion At The Box Office Opening Weekend

Fans of the “Star Wars” franchise did not disappoint for the premiere of “The Rise of Skywalker.” Fans watching the movie on Christmas Day put it over the half-billion-dollar mark at the box..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker makes $500m in first week [Video]Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker makes $500m in first week

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker makes $500m in first week The latest instalment of the science fiction franchise brought in the whopping figure during its first seven days of release. Domestically in..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:13Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'The Mandalorian' star Jake Cannavale says new 'Star Wars' movie a 'f--king failure'

Jake Cannavale, a member of the "Star Wars" family, is far from pleased with the franchise's latest installment, "The Rise of Skywalker."
FOXNews.com

The Mandalorian's Jake Cannavale Calls New Star Wars Movie a ''F--king Failure''

So much for brand loyalty. Actor Jake Cannavale--who appears in Star Wars spinoff The Mandalorian on Disney+--had a few thoughts on the latest film in the...
E! Online

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.