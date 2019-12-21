Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Rihanna Leads Tribute to Model Mama Cax

AceShowbiz Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
The Fenty Beauty mogul pays tribute to the recently-deceased model along with runway stars like Nina Agdal, Iskra Lawrence, and Tess Holliday, as well as actress Jameela Jamil.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Model Mama Cax Dead at 30: Rihanna and More Stars Pay Tribute

The world has lost, in the words of Rihanna, "a queen, a force, a powerhouse beauty." Mama Cax, a model, advocate and cancer survivor, has died, a statement on...
E! Online


Tweets about this

Metro_Ents

Metro Entertainment Rihanna has paid tribute to Mama Cax, who died aged 30 https://t.co/1UWumzct1r 12 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.