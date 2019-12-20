Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Jeff Flake in New Op-Ed: My Former GOP Colleagues ‘Denying Objective Reality’ by Insisting Trump Did Nothing Wrong

Mediaite Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Former Senator *Jeff Flake* has an op-ed out in the Washington Post tonight telling his former Republican colleagues, "President Trump is on trial. But in a very real sense, so are you. And so is the political party to which we belong."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Representative Jeff Van Drew switches from Democratic Party to GOP

Representative Jeff Van Drew switches from Democratic Party to GOP 00:32

 President Donald Trump announced Rep. Jeff Van Drew’s switch to the Republican Party. According to CNN, Van Drew was one of the Democrats who voted against both articles of impeachment. He gave House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy a standing ovation for his counter argument. Van Drew met with Trump,...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheAngelinaLynn

angel RT @JeffFlake: To my former Senate Republican colleagues: “What is indefensible is echoing House Republicans who say that the president h… 3 seconds ago

serenece

Ce 🆘💯 #VoteBlueNoMatterWho RT @mog7546: YOUR ACTIONS ARE NOW ON TRIAL #GOP senators warned they are on trial during impeachment Former Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) warned… 36 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.