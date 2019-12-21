Six months after losing his wife to throat cancer, Duane Chapman admits that his family's first Christmas without her is the hardest for their two daughters, Bonnie and Cecily.

You Might Like

Tweets about this AceShowbiz Dog the Bounty Hunter to Keep Beth Chapman's Christmas Traditions Alive https://t.co/OgxiELhNaz https://t.co/Xa4jmJHfMY 45 minutes ago ✨Laura Fernandez ✨ RT @usweekly: Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman will always keep his wife’s memory with him. 🖤 https://t.co/A3j2lJuWpW 4 hours ago Us Weekly Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman will always keep his wife’s memory with him. 🖤 https://t.co/A3j2lJuWpW 5 hours ago Shake IT News Digest Dog The Bounty Hunter sticks to late wife Beth Chapman’s Christmas traditions to keep memory alive https://t.co/qOJLwgFMKV 16 hours ago